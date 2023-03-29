Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Troika Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TRKAW traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 254,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,380. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Troika Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.