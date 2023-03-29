Truadvice LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA VB opened at $184.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
