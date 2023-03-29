Truadvice LLC Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after acquiring an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,391,000 after acquiring an additional 309,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,539,000 after buying an additional 101,869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,590,000 after buying an additional 93,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,622. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.