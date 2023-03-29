Truadvice LLC Buys 951 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:DIVB traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $36.20. 130,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

