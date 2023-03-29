Truadvice LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $50.66.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

