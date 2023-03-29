Truadvice LLC Has $10.02 Million Stock Position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,836 shares during the period. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF were worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSFF. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 491,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 326,987 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 455,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 278,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 71,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Price Performance

BATS PSFF opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.