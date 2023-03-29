Truadvice LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,357,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,422,000 after buying an additional 168,776 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,760,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,830,000 after purchasing an additional 350,610 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,349,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

