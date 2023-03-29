Truadvice LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Truadvice LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS FNOV traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.61. 7,110 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.