Truadvice LLC Lowers Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Truadvice LLC trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.56.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.59. 41,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,054. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.02%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.