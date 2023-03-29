Truadvice LLC Reduces Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Truadvice LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,955 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for approximately 1.8% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Truadvice LLC owned about 0.22% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 5,255,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,407,000 after acquiring an additional 319,682 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,402,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 4,507.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,984,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,249 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,613,000.

NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

