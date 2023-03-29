Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.92. 760,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,930,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.