TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, an increase of 312.9% from the February 28th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.8 days.
TV Asahi Price Performance
TVAHF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. TV Asahi has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.
TV Asahi Company Profile
