Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 19,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Down 8.1 %

Twin Vee Powercats stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. 758,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $11.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.45. Twin Vee Powercats has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $8.80.

Institutional Trading of Twin Vee Powercats

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 949,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 22.42% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

