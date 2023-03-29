UBS Group Cuts Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $5.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HBI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

HBI opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.60. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after acquiring an additional 997,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after acquiring an additional 210,175 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,168 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,309,000 after purchasing an additional 938,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

