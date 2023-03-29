UBS Group Lowers Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $76.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by UBS Group from $77.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOOT. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.50. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.35.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $4,604,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

