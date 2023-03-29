Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after acquiring an additional 366,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after acquiring an additional 313,579 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $99,713,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $529.39. The company had a trading volume of 161,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,938. The company’s 50-day moving average is $517.37 and its 200-day moving average is $464.49. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $537.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.08.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

