Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the February 28th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Unicharm Stock Up 0.9 %

Unicharm stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. 63,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,741. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. Unicharm has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.22.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Others. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products, which include the brands moony, Natural moony, MamyPoko, Center-in, Kiyora, Sofy, Lifree, Charm Nap, and Silcot.

