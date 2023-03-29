Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Update

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 839.2% from the February 28th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

UNCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:UNCY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,464. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UNCY Get Rating ) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,047 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 4.86% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

