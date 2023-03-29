UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.02-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of UniFirst to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNF traded down $20.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.11. The company had a trading volume of 91,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,606. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $205.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.71 and its 200-day moving average is $187.59.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.26. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.