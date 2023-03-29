Unity Biotechnology’s (UBX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $35.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ UBX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 439,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,315. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,582,970,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

