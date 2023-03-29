Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Update

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the February 28th total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,903,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Univec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNVC remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,024. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Univec has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

About Univec

Univec, Inc engages in the provision of specialty pharmaceuticals and mental health services. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Ownings Mills, MD.

