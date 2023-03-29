Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Update

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,700 shares, an increase of 209.0% from the February 28th total of 172,400 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 192,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Electronics

In related news, CFO Bryan M. Hackworth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,073 shares in the company, valued at $589,354.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Universal Electronics Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UEIC shares. Sidoti raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Universal Electronics stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. 204,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,374. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $124.99 million, a P/E ratio of 313.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.