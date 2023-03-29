Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Universal Media Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:UMGP traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. 14,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,638. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. Universal Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.12.
About Universal Media Group
