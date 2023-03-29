Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Universal Media Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UMGP traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. 14,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,638. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. Universal Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

Get Universal Media Group alerts:

About Universal Media Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Universal Media Group, Inc operates as a media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity-based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. The company was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.