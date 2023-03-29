Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Tops $4.42 on Exchanges

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $44.24 million and $109,966.09 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for about $4.42 or 0.00015668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is a system that simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies by offering debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR, as well as cryptocurrency ATMs around the world. It was awarded “the top debit card of the year” in 2016. The UQUD team plans to use the Ethereum blockchain to improve their services and offer new features such as visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) will serve as the platform’s medium of exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

