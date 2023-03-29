US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Shares Down 1.8%

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.21 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 65.31 ($0.80). Approximately 18,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 51,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.82).

US Solar Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.88.

About US Solar Fund

(Get Rating)

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.