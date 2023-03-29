UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA) Short Interest Update

UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTA Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UTA Acquisition by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 278,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UTA Acquisition by 631.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 428,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 369,784 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

UTA Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTAA remained flat at $10.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 111,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,942. UTA Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

About UTA Acquisition

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

