V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,051 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $277.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 168.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.