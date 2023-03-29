V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

