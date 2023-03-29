V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,192 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 617.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $8,230,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,928 shares of company stock worth $26,079,959. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $134.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.78. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $246.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

