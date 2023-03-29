V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $490,000 Position in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 250.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $346,000.

Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSMM opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51. Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.

Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Profile

The Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that provides income and capital appreciation with a moderately conservative risk profile. PSMM was launched on Feb 23, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

