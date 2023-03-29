V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,235 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VEA opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

