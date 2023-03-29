Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.20 Per Share

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of LON VIP opened at GBX 205.25 ($2.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £88.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,281.25 and a beta of 0.98. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 189 ($2.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 275 ($3.38). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 214.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 217.80. The company has a quick ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 22.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.12.
Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile
