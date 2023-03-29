VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Trading Down 0.3%

VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.43 and last traded at $22.48. 1,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 13,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

VanEck China Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 41,883 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 422,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 287,932 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck China Bond ETF

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

