VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,226,000 after buying an additional 6,312,430 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,594,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,121,000 after buying an additional 205,754 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,366,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,946,000 after buying an additional 119,510 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,789,000 after buying an additional 357,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

