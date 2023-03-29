VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 9.9% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,363,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 282,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,312,000 after acquiring an additional 259,245 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 632,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 102,390 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 180,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 447,473 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average of $67.24.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

