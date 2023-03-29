Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Bray Capital Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAGet Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.4% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,004,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,089,567. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

