Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 172.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,666 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 8.1% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,314 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,615 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,103,000 after buying an additional 227,517 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after buying an additional 828,601 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.32. 7,410,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,183,028. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

