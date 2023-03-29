Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.24. 430,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,982. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.61. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

