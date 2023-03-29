Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $233.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $265.79. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

