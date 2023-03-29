Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Down 45.5% in March

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the February 28th total of 503,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 59,549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,286,000 after buying an additional 1,196,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after buying an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 1,076.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,920,000 after buying an additional 878,838 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,531,000 after buying an additional 310,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $18,408,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Stock Performance

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.56. 336,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,750. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.29. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $80.61.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

