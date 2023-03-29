Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 158,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,503,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $130.75. The stock had a trading volume of 199,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,912. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

