Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,446,030 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 403% from the previous session’s volume of 1,678,364 shares.The stock last traded at $46.41 and had previously closed at $46.22.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,164,000.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

