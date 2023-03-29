Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 423,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $61.41. 1,538,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,169. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average of $57.77.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

