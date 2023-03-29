Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 7.3% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $46,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

BSV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.16. 79,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,093. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

