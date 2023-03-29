Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.21. The company had a trading volume of 487,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,246. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

