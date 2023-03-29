Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VOO traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.49. 1,382,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,641. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.26 and its 200 day moving average is $358.65. The firm has a market cap of $273.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

