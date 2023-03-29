Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lowered by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $366.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $368.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

