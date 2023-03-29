Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,209,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 3,725,936 shares.The stock last traded at $50.47 and had previously closed at $50.43.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

