Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

VTI stock opened at $197.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $270.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

