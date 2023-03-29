Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.00 million-$108.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.90 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.33-$0.35 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.94.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

VRNS stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 22.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

